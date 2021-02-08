Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $91.32 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,183 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.26% of Parker-Hannifin worth $91,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $966,312.96. Also, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $299,673.66. Insiders sold a total of 6,727 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,427 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $279.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.39. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $293.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.86.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

