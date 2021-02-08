Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $98.82 Million Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89,242 shares during the period. Hubbell makes up approximately 1.0% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 1.16% of Hubbell worth $98,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 397.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter worth $45,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Hubbell by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Hubbell by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

HUBB opened at $161.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.48. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $85.62 and a 52-week high of $172.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUBB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.67.

In related news, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $2,431,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,635 shares in the company, valued at $16,478,082.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

