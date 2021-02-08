Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 522,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 184,687 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.35% of STAG Industrial worth $16,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 32.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $31.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.39. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.31). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.80%.

Several research firms have commented on STAG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

