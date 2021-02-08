Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 164,483 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.37% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $14,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

Shares of HR stock opened at $30.80 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.59.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.