Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,911,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,119 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up 1.4% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.13% of Raytheon Technologies worth $136,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $72.33 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a PE ratio of -62.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.63.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

