Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 72,479 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 220.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,479 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $21,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.1% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.8% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 60,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 178,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 102.4% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

VO opened at $217.82 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $217.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.98 and a 200 day moving average of $190.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

