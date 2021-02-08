Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,814 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 183,268 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in FedEx were worth $30,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX stock opened at $256.25 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.04.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays raised FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

