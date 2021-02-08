Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,112,347 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 163,809 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 1.3% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.09% of Starbucks worth $118,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 969 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,652 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 453,670 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $38,979,000 after purchasing an additional 297,233 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.56.

In other news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,467 shares of company stock valued at $15,371,334. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks stock opened at $107.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.65. The stock has a market cap of $126.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

