Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 112,302 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 778,860 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 112,302 shares during the period. Signature Bank makes up about 1.1% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 1.45% of Signature Bank worth $105,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 32.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

SBNY stock opened at $182.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $188.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.28.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $181.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $100.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.53.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.