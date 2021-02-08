Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 120,689 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,689 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.40% of Floor & Decor worth $38,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 7,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $633,165.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,089.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 48,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,064,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,316,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,043 shares of company stock valued at $9,011,904 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FND. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.05.

NYSE FND opened at $103.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $108.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.52. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

