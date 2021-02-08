Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 159,444 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 794,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,444 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.39% of Americold Realty Trust worth $29,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COLD. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1,473.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,977,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,432 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $44,208,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $30,048,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 61.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,288,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,984,000 after acquiring an additional 487,825 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,434.1% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 443,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,868,000 after acquiring an additional 414,915 shares during the period.

In related news, Director James R. Heistand bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,826.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $36.52 on Monday. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 84.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average of $36.59.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.82 million. Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

COLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

