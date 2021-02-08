Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 45,697 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,106 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45,697 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.15% of Workday worth $84,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.25, for a total transaction of $17,423,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total transaction of $206,262.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 549,873 shares of company stock valued at $124,480,122 over the last 90 days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $269.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.14. The stock has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.15 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $266.18.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

