Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 484 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $17,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 231,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,302,000 after acquiring an additional 63,262 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 191,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,445,000 after acquiring an additional 50,045 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,855,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,381,000.

IWV opened at $234.03 on Monday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $126.00 and a 52-week high of $234.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.98.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

