Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 94,702 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 94,702 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.57% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $19,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth $65,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 191.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.47.

AEO stock opened at $25.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.42. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.20.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

