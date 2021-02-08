Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 98,629 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,629 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,497,000 after purchasing an additional 775,040 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,197 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,119,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,217,000 after buying an additional 122,376 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $596,934,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after buying an additional 247,539 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $357.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $345.40 and a 200 day moving average of $323.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $357.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

