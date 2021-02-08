Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.71.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Fortis alerts:

NYSE:FTS opened at $40.40 on Monday. Fortis has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average of $40.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.379 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fortis by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Fortis by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Fortis by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortis by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortis by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.