Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE: FSM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/8/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $11.50 to $11.25. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

1/22/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

1/20/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines was downgraded by analysts at Pi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

NYSE:FSM traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $7.74. 2,591,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,225,376. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $83.44 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 102.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 157,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 79,922 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.5% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,060,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,102,000 after buying an additional 30,261 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

