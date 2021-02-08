Forum Merger III Co.’s Lock-Up Period To End on February 15th (OTCMKTS:FIIIU)

Forum Merger III’s (OTCMKTS:FIIIU) lock-up period will end on Monday, February 15th. Forum Merger III had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 19th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OTCMKTS:FIIIU opened at $13.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.15. Forum Merger III has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $16.29.

Get Forum Merger III alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III in the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Merger III in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,827,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Forum Merger III in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,088,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Merger III in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,640,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Merger III in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,920,000.

Forum Merger III Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.