Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,670 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOX. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 29.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $30.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.34. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $38.44.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.