FOX (FOXA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect FOX to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FOXA opened at $31.42 on Monday. FOX has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $40.73. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average of $28.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on FOX in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

