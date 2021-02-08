Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Holdings Trimmed by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,519 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 0.10% of Franco-Nevada worth $24,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 20,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNV opened at $121.06 on Monday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.18 and a fifty-two week high of $166.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.63 and a 200-day moving average of $138.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 87.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

FNV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.79.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

