Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Holdings Trimmed by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,519 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 0.10% of Franco-Nevada worth $24,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 20,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FNV opened at $121.06 on Monday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.18 and a fifty-two week high of $166.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.63 and a 200-day moving average of $138.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 87.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
