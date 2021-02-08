Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Sets New 12-Month High at $75.48

Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.48 and last traded at $75.45, with a volume of 8391 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.10.

FELE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Franklin Electric by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,992,000 after purchasing an additional 349,965 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Franklin Electric by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,380,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,025,000 after purchasing an additional 36,416 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Franklin Electric by 0.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,339,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Franklin Electric by 0.7% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,238,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Franklin Electric by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,627,000 after purchasing an additional 34,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

