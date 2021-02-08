Franklin FTSE Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIY) Shares Up 1.2%

Franklin FTSE Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIY)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.80 and last traded at $25.80. 258 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Italy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 7.65% of Franklin FTSE Italy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

