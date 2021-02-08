Frax (FRAX) Price Tops $1.01 on Top Exchanges

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Frax token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a market cap of $80.53 million and approximately $8.60 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Frax has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00049397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.73 or 0.00178444 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00063254 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00059292 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00062166 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00193403 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s total supply is 79,512,700 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

Buying and Selling Frax

Frax can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.