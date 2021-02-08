Frax Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One Frax token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Frax has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a total market capitalization of $80.02 million and $5.46 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00049746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.13 or 0.00169280 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00067075 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00058315 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00066409 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.80 or 0.00207345 BTC.

Frax Token Profile

Frax’s total supply is 79,662,700 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

Frax Token Trading

Frax can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

