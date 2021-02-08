Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.93

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.93 and last traded at $55.69, with a volume of 7199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.41.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.36 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.43.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.71 million during the quarter. Freedom had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 36.38%.

In related news, CFO Evgeny Ler sold 8,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $381,957.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,505.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Freedom during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Freedom during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Freedom by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freedom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $596,000. 2.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC)

There is no company description available for Freedom Holding Corp.

