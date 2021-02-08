Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLPF traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.23. 34,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.85 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 4.81. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $18.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

