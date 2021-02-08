Friendz (FDZ) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $55,680.00

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Friendz has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $780,689.59 and approximately $55,680.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Friendz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00054671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $484.96 or 0.01044613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006284 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,508.85 or 0.05404084 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00045581 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00017919 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00020175 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00029700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About Friendz

FDZ is a token. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 538,269,155 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.