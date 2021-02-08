frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 909,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,036 shares during the quarter. frontdoor makes up about 3.0% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owned 1.06% of frontdoor worth $45,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of frontdoor by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in frontdoor by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in frontdoor by 10.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in frontdoor by 12.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of frontdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. frontdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of FTDR stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.60. The company had a trading volume of 481 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,613. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.85. frontdoor, inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $58.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

