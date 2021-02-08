Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) Shares Gap Down to $0.65

Shares of Frontier Communications Co. (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.65, but opened at $0.62. Frontier Communications shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 765,500 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $66.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18.

About Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ)

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

