Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.75

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 697897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$131.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.14.

Frontier Lithium Company Profile (CVE:FL)

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, cesium, tantalum, and rubidium metals. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the PAK Lithium project, which covers 1,378 contiguous mining claim units totaling 26,774 hectares located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

