FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) to report sales of $176.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $179.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $174.00 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will report full-year sales of $711.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $709.00 million to $714.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $719.65 million, with estimates ranging from $717.71 million to $721.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FS KKR Capital Corp. II.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.94 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.58.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 1,600 shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $28,144.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,628.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSKR. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 91.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

FSKR opened at $17.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.25. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

