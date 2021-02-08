FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Shares Up 5.2%

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) shot up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.11 and last traded at $18.95. 107,089 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 120,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 4,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $80,331.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FTS International stock. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 115,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000. Conning Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of FTS International at the end of the most recent quarter.

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale.

