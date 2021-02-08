fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Stock Price Down 5%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) shares traded down 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.30 and last traded at $46.32. 13,504,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 34,771,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.50.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.78 million. Equities research analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

