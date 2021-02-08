Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.89

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.89 and last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 9221 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FUPBY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, October 16th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fuchs Petrolub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

