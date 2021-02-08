Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s share price rose 10.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.85 and last traded at $12.60. Approximately 158,045 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 193,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.43.

The company has a market cap of $411.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.98.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Gould sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $120,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 524,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,340,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 6,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $92,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FULC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 479.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 384,087 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 37.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 13,532 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 212,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

