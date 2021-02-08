Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Trading 8.8% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) rose 8.8% during trading on Monday after Macquarie raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $8.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Full House Resorts traded as high as $7.41 and last traded at $7.30. Approximately 716,330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 396,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

FLL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Full House Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

In other news, Director Michael A. Hartmeier acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,414.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl G. Braunlich sold 33,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $113,697.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,059 shares in the company, valued at $24,141.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 745,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Full House Resorts by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 51,394 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 41.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $198.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.30. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $41.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.52 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Full House Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLL)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 855 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-room hotel; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.