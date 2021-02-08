Function X Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.53 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last week, Function X has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $21.53 million and $434,465.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.0938 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,320.95 or 0.99900816 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00032322 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002041 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00077214 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000222 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003939 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- DAOstack (GEN) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000336 BTC.
About Function X
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
Function X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
