Function X Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.53 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last week, Function X has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $21.53 million and $434,465.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.0938 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,320.95 or 0.99900816 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00032322 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00077214 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000222 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000288 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,398,311 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.