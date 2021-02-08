FunFair (FUN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $9.53 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $252.16 million and $9.53 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FunFair has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One FunFair token can now be bought for about $0.0385 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00054569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.37 or 0.01057410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,504.03 or 0.05443946 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00046081 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00018245 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00020375 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00030011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair (FUN) is a token. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

