Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.29.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNKO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Funko from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Funko from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Funko by 444.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the third quarter worth about $112,000. 51.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $13.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.81 million, a P/E ratio of -49.89, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $191.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.10 million. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Funko will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

