Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Up 10.3%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s share price shot up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $128.38 and last traded at $128.00. 9,950,006 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 8,475,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FUTU. BOCOM International began coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Get Futu alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 152.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.68.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $122.08 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter valued at $59,239,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 208.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,351,000 after purchasing an additional 551,631 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 15,147.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 766,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 761,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,311,000 after purchasing an additional 644,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter worth about $20,496,000. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.