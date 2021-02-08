FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.26 Million

Equities analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) will announce $15.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.12 million and the highest is $15.41 million. FVCBankcorp reported sales of $12.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full year sales of $59.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.10 million to $59.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $61.99 million, with estimates ranging from $60.42 million to $63.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.45%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FVCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 4,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $63,881.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,565.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $54,200.00. 21.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 53,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FVCB stock opened at $17.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. FVCBankcorp has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $235.87 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.38.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

