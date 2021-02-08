FY2020 EPS Estimates for Athene Holding Ltd. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Athene in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $5.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.44. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Get Athene alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ATH. Evercore ISI lowered Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Athene from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $44.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.61. Athene has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Athene by 105.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Athene by 15.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Athene during the third quarter valued at $149,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Athene by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athene in the third quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Richard Belardi acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.