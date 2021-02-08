FY2020 EPS Estimates for Daimler AG Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Daimler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.02.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Daimler from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $80.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.26 billion, a PE ratio of 474.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Daimler has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $80.63.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

