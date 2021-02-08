FY2020 EPS Estimates for Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) Increased by Analyst

Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.21. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

L has been the topic of several other reports. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$85.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$78.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$83.00 price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$106.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$81.20.

Shares of L opened at C$62.02 on Monday. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 12-month low of C$59.01 and a 12-month high of C$77.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$63.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$66.73.

Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$15.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.62 billion.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.

