FY2020 EPS Estimates for Vale S.A. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Vale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

NYSE:VALE opened at $17.26 on Monday. Vale has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.36.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vale by 127.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,363,000 after buying an additional 7,599,558 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Vale during the third quarter valued at $44,858,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vale during the third quarter valued at $35,022,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at $30,488,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at $26,402,000. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

