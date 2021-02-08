FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Brooks Automation, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Brooks Automation in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $2.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.67. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BRKS. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $79.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $86.05. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.44 and a beta of 1.97.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 101.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 36,750.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Brooks Automation news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 13,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $973,496.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,801 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $1,936,967.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,836,978.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,752 shares of company stock worth $3,602,974. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

