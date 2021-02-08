FY2021 Earnings Estimate for I-Mab Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of I-Mab in a research note issued on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.23) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.97).

IMAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.84.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB opened at $62.00 on Monday. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $65.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAB. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in I-Mab by 4,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth $470,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth $744,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth $1,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

