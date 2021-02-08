FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lincoln National in a research note issued on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $8.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.50. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.55 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LNC. Credit Suisse Group lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

LNC opened at $51.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.53. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Lincoln National news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $5,623,606.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,596,614.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,930,250.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 39.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

