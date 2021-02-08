FY2021 Earnings Estimate for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Issued By Piper Sandler

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of PJT Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.66 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.03.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PJT. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $71.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.21 and a 200 day moving average of $66.71. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.90.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.70. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 145.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

